MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Mexico's Federal government will suspend all non-essential activity from Thursday in response to a jump in coronavirus cases in the country, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

"Heads of ministries will determine what activity needs to be maintained and what must be put off," Lopez-Gatell told reporters at a news conference.

Mexico on Wednesday registered 70 news cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours ” taking the overall number from 405 to 475 ” the largest one-day increase since testing began, according to the country's Health Ministry.

As of Thursday, Johns Hopkins University's worldwide monitor counts over 470,000 coronavirus cases of which nearly 115,000 have recovered but over 21,300 have succumbed to the disease.