UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican Gov't To Suspend Non-Essential Activities Amid COVID-19 Fears - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:40 AM

Mexican Gov't to Suspend Non-Essential Activities Amid COVID-19 Fears - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Mexico's Federal government will suspend all non-essential activity from Thursday in response to a jump in coronavirus cases in the country, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

"Heads of ministries will determine what activity needs to be maintained and what must be put off," Lopez-Gatell told reporters at a news conference.

Mexico on Wednesday registered 70 news cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours ” taking the overall number from 405 to 475 ” the largest one-day increase since testing began, according to the country's Health Ministry.

As of Thursday, Johns Hopkins University's worldwide monitor counts over 470,000 coronavirus cases of which nearly 115,000 have recovered but over 21,300 have succumbed to the disease.

Related Topics

Mexico All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 March 2020

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP &amp; MoI to Conduct &#039;National Disinfec ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Montenegro&#039;s President dis ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Serbia&#039;s President discuss ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Armenian President review joint ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.