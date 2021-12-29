Mexican Health Body Expects Fewer Hospitalizations Despite Omicron

The Mexican authorities do not expect many COVID-19 related admissions to hospitals in the event of a wave of infections caused by the Omicron coronavirus strain, as about 60% of population is vaccinated, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said on Tuesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The Mexican authorities do not expect many COVID-19 related admissions to hospitals in the event of a wave of infections caused by the Omicron coronavirus strain, as about 60% of population is vaccinated, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said on Tuesday.

"Omicron is more contagious, but causes a less severe disease. Vaccination or recovery from the disease remains effective against the infection. There have been cases of recurrent disease, but they do not prevail.

Often, the role of Omicron is overrated," the official told reporters.

If there were an Omicron wave, there would be numerous cases of the disease, but fewer hospitalizations due to vaccines, the undersecretary added.

Currently, intensive care wards in Mexico are only 11% filled. Almost 82 million out of nearly 130 million people have received at least one vaccine dose in the country, which is over 63%, and over 56% have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In early December, Mexico confirmed several coronavirus cases due to Omicron.