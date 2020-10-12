UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican Health Ministry Confirms 1st Case Of Both COVID-19, Influenza AH1N1 In One Patient

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:25 PM

Mexican Health Ministry Confirms 1st Case of Both COVID-19, Influenza AH1N1 in One Patient

Mexico has confirmed its first case of two viruses COVID-19 and influenza AH1N1 simultaneously in the same patient, Jose Luis Alomia Zegarra, director general of epidemiology of the Mexican Health Ministry, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Mexico has confirmed its first case of two viruses COVID-19 and influenza AH1N1 simultaneously in the same patient, Jose Luis Alomia Zegarra, director general of epidemiology of the Mexican Health Ministry, said.

A 54-year-old woman who previously suffered from autoimmune diseases, cancer, obesity and chronic pulmonary disease was diagnosed with COVID-19 when admitted with coronavirus symptoms to the National Institute of Medical Science and Nutrition of Salvador Zubiran. After being discharged in early October, she was soon rehospitalized with fever symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

"It was the second hospitalization when the laboratory results of viral panel showed the presence of influenza AH1N1 virus," Zegarra said at a press conference.

The director of epidemiological department added that he would provide further updates on the condition of the patient.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Mexico has confirmed more than 818,000 positive cases of COVID-19, with 140,000 of them in Mexico City alone. The death toll from coronavirus has since reached 83,781.

Related Topics

Salvador Mexico City Same Mexico October Influenza Women Cancer From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Kazakh PM witness signing of Mo ..

13 minutes ago

Ministry of Education announces launch of ‘50x50 ..

43 minutes ago

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces Intern ..

43 minutes ago

Addl IGP PHP visits under-construction Police Line ..

3 minutes ago

Meeting of Council of CIS Heads of State, Set for ..

3 minutes ago

Swiss Expert Group Revises Forecast for 2020 GDP D ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.