Mexican Health Ministry Confirms 1st Case of Both COVID-19, Influenza AH1N1 in One Patient

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Mexico has confirmed its first case of two viruses COVID-19 and influenza AH1N1 simultaneously in the same patient, Jose Luis Alomia Zegarra, director general of epidemiology of the Mexican Health Ministry, said.

A 54-year-old woman who previously suffered from autoimmune diseases, cancer, obesity and chronic pulmonary disease was diagnosed with COVID-19 when admitted with coronavirus symptoms to the National Institute of Medical Science and Nutrition of Salvador Zubiran. After being discharged in early October, she was soon rehospitalized with fever symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

"It was the second hospitalization when the laboratory results of viral panel showed the presence of influenza AH1N1 virus," Zegarra said at a press conference.

The director of epidemiological department added that he would provide further updates on the condition of the patient.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Mexico has confirmed more than 818,000 positive cases of COVID-19, with 140,000 of them in Mexico City alone. The death toll from coronavirus has since reached 83,781.