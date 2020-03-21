Mexican Health Ministry Reports 85 New COVID-19 Cases, Second Fatality

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico has risen to 203 after 85 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, Mexico's general director of epidemiology, said on Saturday, adding that the second person has died of the disease in the country

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico has risen to 203 after 85 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, Mexico's general director of epidemiology, said on Saturday, adding that the second person has died of the disease in the country.

"Yesterday we reported about this suspicious death in the state of Durango, the tests' results confirmed the SARS-COV-2 virus," the general director of epidemiology said.

According to Alomia, 2 percent of people hospitalized over COVID-19 is currently in serious condition.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 287,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 11,900 fatalities.