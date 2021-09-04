UrduPoint.com

Mexican Health Ministry Says Will Soon Lift Highest Level Of COVID Threat In All Regions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 12:00 PM

Mexican Health Ministry Says Will Soon Lift Highest Level of COVID Threat in All Regions

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) The Mexican Ministry of Health has updated the levels of epidemiological danger for all regions amid the weakening third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the level of threat set to be lowered from maximum across the country in two weeks.

"From September 6-19, there will be no Federal state in the red zone with the highest risk: two will be in the green zone, 13 in the yellow and 17 in the orange [zones]," the ministry said in a statement late on Friday.

Tourist destinations, such as the states of Quintana Roo and Yucatan, as well as several central states, will remain among the zones with a high level of epidemiological risk.

To date, 65% of the adult population of the country, or nearly 58.5 million people, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines, while 35 million received both injections.

According to the latest figures provided by the ministry, some 3.4 million infections have been registered since the outbreak of the pandemic, including 262,221 fatalities.

Related Topics

Red Zone Orange September All From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Police reminds parents about dangers of leav ..

Dubai Police reminds parents about dangers of leaving children in hot vehicles

15 minutes ago
 Reasons to Get Your Hands on vivo Y53s:

Reasons to Get Your Hands on vivo Y53s:

22 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 79 more lives in Pakistan in 24 ho ..

COVID-19 claims 79 more lives in Pakistan in 24 hours

25 minutes ago
 Get yourself a realme C25s – The Best Phone in t ..

Get yourself a realme C25s – The Best Phone in the 20K Price Range

33 minutes ago
 Islamabad police set up first dispute resolution c ..

Islamabad police set up first dispute resolution council

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.