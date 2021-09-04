Mexican Health Ministry Says Will Soon Lift Highest Level of COVID Threat in All Regions

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) The Mexican Ministry of Health has updated the levels of epidemiological danger for all regions amid the weakening third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the level of threat set to be lowered from maximum across the country in two weeks.

"From September 6-19, there will be no Federal state in the red zone with the highest risk: two will be in the green zone, 13 in the yellow and 17 in the orange [zones]," the ministry said in a statement late on Friday.

Tourist destinations, such as the states of Quintana Roo and Yucatan, as well as several central states, will remain among the zones with a high level of epidemiological risk.

To date, 65% of the adult population of the country, or nearly 58.5 million people, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines, while 35 million received both injections.

According to the latest figures provided by the ministry, some 3.4 million infections have been registered since the outbreak of the pandemic, including 262,221 fatalities.