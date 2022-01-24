UrduPoint.com

Mexican Journalist Murdered In Tijuana, Second In Less Than A Week

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 01:04 PM

Mexican journalist murdered in Tijuana, second in less than a week

A journalist was killed in Tijuana Sunday, the local prosecutor said, the second media worker murdered in less than a week in the northern Mexican border city

Tijuana, Mexico, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :A journalist was killed in Tijuana Sunday, the local prosecutor said, the second media worker murdered in less than a week in the northern Mexican border city.

Lourdes Maldonado Lopez was "attacked with a firearm while she was in a vehicle," said the Baja California state prosecutor's office.

Mexico is one of the world's deadliest countries for reporters.

Media rights watchdog Reporters Without Borders regularly ranks it alongside Afghanistan and Yemen among the world's most dangerous places for news media.

Maldonado had worked for several media outlets, including Primer Sistema de Noticias (PSN), which is owned by Jaime Bonilla, who was governor of Baja California from 2019 to the end of 2021.

She won a lawsuit a few days ago against PSN, which she had been suing for nine years for unfair dismissal, Mexican press reported.

Two years ago, Maldonado had asked Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for "support, help and justice" as she feared for her life, according to a video republished on social media after news broke of her assassination.

"I have been on trial for six years with him," she added about the governor, during one of Obrador's press conferences.

NGO the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Twitter it was "shocked by the murder of Lourdes Maldonado, the second reporter to be killed in the city of Tijuana in less than a week.

" The group called on local authorities to "thoroughly and transparently investigate the attack." Its representative in Mexico, Jan-Albert Hootsen, added that he was "shocked and horrified by four brutal attacks on journalists in Mexico in barely two weeks," including a non-fatal knife attack on a media worker in Merida, Yucatan state.

On Monday, photojournalist Margarito Martinez was found dead near his home in the city.

The 49-year-old, who specialized in news related to the police, had a gunshot wound to the head, according to prosecutors.

Authorities were also urged to investigate an attack earlier this month that led to the death of journalist and social media activist Jose Luis Gamboa in the eastern state of Veracruz.

Gamboa was taken to the hospital on January 10 after he was stabbed and left lying on the street, but his body was not identified until Friday.

It was unclear if the killing was related to his work.

At least seven journalists were murdered in Mexico in 2021, according to an AFP count, although it has not been determined if all the killings were linked to their work.

More than 100 reporters have been murdered since 2000 in Mexico and only a fraction of the crimes have resulted in convictions.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Attack Afghanistan World Police Governor Social Media Twitter Yemen Vehicle Tijuana Veracruz Merida Maldonado Mexico January Border Sunday 2019 Media All From

Recent Stories

EU Diplomats Not Going to Leave Ukraine - Borrell

EU Diplomats Not Going to Leave Ukraine - Borrell

19 seconds ago
 Faisal Javed felicitates Fatima Sana on winning IC ..

Faisal Javed felicitates Fatima Sana on winning ICC award

20 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 45186 cuseces water

IRSA releases 45186 cuseces water

22 seconds ago
 Rice exports increase 10.73pc to $1066 million in ..

Rice exports increase 10.73pc to $1066 million in 1st half

25 seconds ago
 ICC declares Babar Azam as ODI cricketer of the ye ..

ICC declares Babar Azam as ODI cricketer of the year

37 minutes ago
 Bismah Maroof back as Pakistan captain for World C ..

Bismah Maroof back as Pakistan captain for World Cup

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.