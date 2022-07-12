Mexican Lab Close to Launching Sputnik V Vaccine Production - Russian Ambassador

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The Mexican biopharmaceutical company Probiomed is awaiting testing of a batch of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 at Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology and is ready to begin full-cycle production, Russian Ambassador to Mexico Viktor Koronelli told Sputnik.

"The Mexican laboratory Probiomed is very interested in the production of the first component of Sputnik V. Moreover, they have a specific project in their portfolio - the production of 200,000 doses of this vaccine for Panama," the ambassador said, adding that a test batch of the vaccine, produced at the Probiomed plant in June, should have been sent for testing in Russia.

If the test batch is approved, a contract should be signed with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which will pave the way for the production of this batch of 200,000 doses for the Panamanian consumer, the ambassador noted.

The company will produce the first component of Sputnik, which the Mexicans, together with the Panamanians, plan to use as a booster vaccine for revaccination, Koronelli said.

In 2021, a batch of the Sputnik V vaccine was bottled from Russian components at the plant of the Mexican state pharmaceutical company Birmex and received approval after analysis at the Gamaleya Center. However, the project had not received further development, the company is now engaged exclusively in distribution, Coronelli added.