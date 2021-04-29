(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Mexican laboratory for biological agents and reagents, Birmex, which plans to bottle and package Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, has estimated its potential production volume at 90 million doses of the vaccine per year.

"The country will begin mass packaging of the Sputnik V vaccine, which, according to our estimates, will be produced in the amount of about 90 million doses per year," the laboratory said on its website.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was approved for use in Mexico on February 2, and the first batch was delivered on February 22.