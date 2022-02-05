Mexican National Guard Clashes With Students, 14 Servicemen Injured

Fourteen members of the Mexican National Guard suffered injuries in confrontations with students in the state of Guerrero, where young people tried to block the federal highway to hold a protest of mass abductions, the National Guard reported on Saturday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Fourteen members of the Mexican National Guard suffered injuries in confrontations with students in the state of Guerrero, where young people tried to block the Federal highway to hold a protest of mass abductions, the National Guard reported on Saturday.

"Protesters attacked authorities by launching firecrackers and rocks at unarmed officers, with 14 National Guard members getting bruises and burns to the body, one of them suffered a broken tibia," the statement said.

The students arrived by bus at the toll booth on the Cuernavaca-Acapulco federal highway, intending to block the road and hold a protest in honor of the 43 students abducted and missing since 2014.

The National Guard claimed that the protesters refused to engage in dialogue with law enforcement and turned to violence in response to attempts to clear them off the highway.

According to the state police chief, five people were detained following the disturbance, with an explosive device and several dozen Molotov cocktails seized from the protesters' bus.