UrduPoint.com

Mexican National Guard Clashes With Students, 14 Servicemen Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2022 | 03:01 PM

Mexican National Guard Clashes With Students, 14 Servicemen Injured

Fourteen members of the Mexican National Guard suffered injuries in confrontations with students in the state of Guerrero, where young people tried to block the federal highway to hold a protest of mass abductions, the National Guard reported on Saturday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Fourteen members of the Mexican National Guard suffered injuries in confrontations with students in the state of Guerrero, where young people tried to block the Federal highway to hold a protest of mass abductions, the National Guard reported on Saturday.

"Protesters attacked authorities by launching firecrackers and rocks at unarmed officers, with 14 National Guard members getting bruises and burns to the body, one of them suffered a broken tibia," the statement said.

The students arrived by bus at the toll booth on the Cuernavaca-Acapulco federal highway, intending to block the road and hold a protest in honor of the 43 students abducted and missing since 2014.

The National Guard claimed that the protesters refused to engage in dialogue with law enforcement and turned to violence in response to attempts to clear them off the highway.

According to the state police chief, five people were detained following the disturbance, with an explosive device and several dozen Molotov cocktails seized from the protesters' bus.

Related Topics

Protest Police Road Young From

Recent Stories

Snowboard legend White to retire after Olympics

Snowboard legend White to retire after Olympics

39 seconds ago
 Kashmir Day observed in Sialkot

Kashmir Day observed in Sialkot

40 seconds ago
 Chinese assistance in govt's Agriculture Transform ..

Chinese assistance in govt's Agriculture Transformation Plan vital for our food ..

43 seconds ago
 Time to end human tragedy in Occupied Kashmir: COA ..

Time to end human tragedy in Occupied Kashmir: COAS

40 minutes ago
 Alhamra Art gallery holds photo exhibition on Kash ..

Alhamra Art gallery holds photo exhibition on Kashmir Day

45 seconds ago
 Walk taken out to mark Kashmir Solidarity day

Walk taken out to mark Kashmir Solidarity day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>