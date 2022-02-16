UrduPoint.com

Mexican National Pleads Guilty To Acting On Behalf Of Russian Government - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Mexican National Pleads Guilty to Acting on Behalf of Russian Government - Justice Dept.

Mexican national Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes on Tuesday pleaded guilty to charges of acting on behalf of the Russian government without notifying the United States, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Mexican national Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes on Tuesday pleaded guilty to charges of acting on behalf of the Russian government without notifying the United States, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"According to court documents, Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes, 36, acted under the direction and control of an individual he believed to be a Russian government official. Instructed by this Russian official, Fuentes, a Mexican citizen who has spent significant time in Russia, arranged for an intermediary to lease a unit in a specific residential building in Miami-Dade County, Florida, where a specified US person, who had previously provided information about the Russian government to the US government, resided," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Fuentes traveled to Miami to obtain the license plate number and parking location of the individual's vehicle in order to deliver it to a Russian official upon his next trip to the country, the release said.

The manner in which Fuentes communicated with the Russian government official and his undertakings in the case are consistent with the tactics used by Russian intelligence to recruit and handle assets and sources, the release added.

Fuentes is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, according to the release.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicle Miami Florida United States May Government Court

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry on Lawmakers' DPR, LPR Ap ..

Russian Foreign Ministry on Lawmakers' DPR, LPR Appeal: Minsk Accords Have No Al ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Trusts in Diplomatic Resolution of Europe Crisi ..

EU Trusts in Diplomatic Resolution of Europe Crisis While Preparing Sanctions - ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Polo Cup: Diamond Paints, Barry's carve out ..

Punjab Polo Cup: Diamond Paints, Barry's carve out victories

3 minutes ago
 Germany Provides Ukraine With Additional $170Mln L ..

Germany Provides Ukraine With Additional $170Mln Loan - Finance Minister

3 minutes ago
 West Conducts Media Operation Against Russia as Be ..

West Conducts Media Operation Against Russia as Before US Invasion in Iraq - Mos ..

6 minutes ago
 Business friendly environment promoted in province ..

Business friendly environment promoted in province: CM

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>