Mexican National Pleads Guilty to Acting on Behalf of Russian Government - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Mexican national Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes on Tuesday pleaded guilty to charges of acting on behalf of the Russian government without notifying the United States, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"According to court documents, Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes, 36, acted under the direction and control of an individual he believed to be a Russian government official. Instructed by this Russian official, Fuentes, a Mexican citizen who has spent significant time in Russia, arranged for an intermediary to lease a unit in a specific residential building in Miami-Dade County, Florida, where a specified US person, who had previously provided information about the Russian government to the US government, resided," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Fuentes traveled to Miami to obtain the license plate number and parking location of the individual's vehicle in order to deliver it to a Russian official upon his next trip to the country, the release said.

The manner in which Fuentes communicated with the Russian government official and his undertakings in the case are consistent with the tactics used by Russian intelligence to recruit and handle assets and sources, the release added.

Fuentes is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, according to the release.