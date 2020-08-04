Mexican Navy Says Confiscated Over 2 Tons of Cocaine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The Mexican navy with assistance from the coast guard has confiscated over two tons of cocaine, the navy said on Monday.

"A small vessel with two outboard engines was moving at a suspiciously high speed in the Pacific waters, approximately 75 nautical miles southeast of the port of Acapulco, [the state of] Guerrero, that is why an operation was initiated immediately .

.. to intercept it," the navy said in a statement.

During the chase, the criminals threw 112 black packages and 19 white drums 50 liters each. Upon reaching a beach near Acapulco, they managed to escape on foot.

The law enforcement collected the packages containing 2.2 tons of cocaine and the drums with 500 liters of fuel.