Mexican Navy Says Seizes Record 8.3 Tonnes Of Drugs In Pacific
Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Mexican navy announced Friday it had seized more than 8.3 tonnes of drugs in the Pacific Ocean, a record for a single operation at sea.
"Navy personnel seized 8,361 kilograms of illicit cargo, which represents the largest amount of drugs seized in a maritime operation, unprecedented in history," said a statement from the Ministry of the Navy.
It did not specify the type of the drugs, but said they were valued at 2.
099 billion pesos (about $105 million).
Twenty-three people were arrested during the bust which took place southwest of the port of Lazaro Cardenas, off the western coast of Mexico.
The drugs were distributed in six small boats and one of the vessels was a submersible, which implied a "complex" action on the part of the sailors, added the ministry.
The largest drug seizure in Mexico's history was 23 tonnes of Colombian cocaine in November 2007.
