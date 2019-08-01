UrduPoint.com
Mexican Newspaper Offices Firebombed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 hours ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 12:30 AM

The offices of a local newspaper in northern Mexico were hit with crude firebombs in an attack early Wednesday, security officials said

Ciudad Jurez, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The offices of a local newspaper in northern Mexico were hit with crude firebombs in an attack early Wednesday, security officials said.

"Unknown persons threw devices similar to Molotov cocktails in the early hours of Wednesday," said the security secretary's office in the town of Parral, in the northern state of Chihuahua.

Emergency services rushed to the offices of El Monitor de Parral to douse the fire, rescuing five employees who had been in the building at the time.

Police found that the attackers had disabled security cameras before trying to torch the building. The arsonists managed to flee.

Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists, rights groups say, with more than 100 media workers murdered since 2000, amid a wave of violence linked to drug trafficking and political corruption.

