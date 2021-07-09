MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Mexican opposition demands an investigation into the secret receipt of cash by the president's brother, Martin Jesus Lopez Obrador, senator Erandi Bermudez from the National Action Party said on Friday.

On Thursday, Mexican news outlet Latinus broadcast the video of Martin Obrador receiving stacks of cash in 2015, just when Federal and municipal elections were about to take place. The envelope containing 150,000 pesos ($7,500) was allegedly handed to him by former Civil Protection Director, David Leon.

"We demand that the Attorney General's Office open an investigation and that the Financial Intelligence Service and [its leader] Santiago Nieto Castillo take the necessary action in connection with the scandal involving Martin Jesus Lopez Obrador," Bermudez said on Twitter.

In a similar video, published by the same news outlet a year ago, Leon was passing cash to another brother of the president, Tio Lopez Obrador who allegedly received more than 1 million pesos.

The cash transfer was not deemed to have implicated the president.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador explained that the videos were filmed in 2015, when his now-ruling Morena party lost in federal and municipal elections in Chiapas in all 124 municipalities. He insisted that the money shown in the video were donations from citizens for the party to gain strength.

Latinus calls Leon the author of these videos, filmed at his home. He used to be a confidant of the president. Leon briefly headed the federal civil protection service and then the state company for the procurement of drugs and vaccines at the ministry of health. Immediately after the publication of the first video in 2020, he resigned, claiming "in order not to cast a shadow over the current cabinet."