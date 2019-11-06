UrduPoint.com
Mexican Parliament Adopts Reform Package To Revoke Presidential Mandate In Referendums

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:10 AM

Mexican Parliament Adopts Reform Package to Revoke Presidential Mandate in Referendums

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The plenum of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies adopted a package of reforms related to the revocation of the presidential mandate, according to which residents would be able to remove the president in referendums.

With 356 votes in favor and 84 against, the package of amendments and additions to the Constitution was adopted on the mandate revocation and referendums, which should be ratified by state congress, the Chamber of Deputies wrote on Twitter.

The reforms will give Mexicans the opportunity to remove the president or state governor during their six-year terms.

