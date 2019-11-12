UrduPoint.com
Mexican Plane Headed To Pick Up Morales Refuels In Peru - Peru's Foreign Ministry

Mexican Plane Headed to Pick Up Morales Refuels in Peru - Peru's Foreign Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The plane sent by the Mexican government to pick up Bolivia's former president Evo Morales, who has been granted political asylum in Mexico, refueled in Peru, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.

On Monday afternoon, Argentinian President-elect Alberto Fernandez thanked President of Peru Martin Vizcarra for opening the airspace to allow the plane from Mexico to fly through.

Peru's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday evening that the plane sent by the government of Mexico departed for Bolivia at 6:30 p. m. local time (23:30 GMT), was granted an overflight permit by Peru and was given a fuel supply, which is "consistent with our obligations arising from the Caracas Convention of 1954 on Diplomatic Asylum.

"

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on Monday that his country was granting political asylum to Morales.

"The Government of Peru reiterates its commitment to a peaceful transition and constitutional order in Bolivia, as expressed in our statement on Sunday, November 10," Peru's foreign ministry stressed on Monday.

Morales stepped down on Sunday, amid massive demonstrations that were reinforced by the support of armed forces and the police, who were also calling for the resignation of the president, who won in the October presidential elections that were nonetheless not recognized by the opposition.

Several countries, including Argentina, Venezuela, Cuba, and Mexico described the events in Bolivia as a coup.

