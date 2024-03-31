Mexican Police Arrest Three After Girl's Murder Sparks Lynching
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Mexican authorities have arrested three suspects in the murder of an eight-year-old girl, after an outraged mob in the tourist town of Taxco lynched a woman accused in the crime.
A man and a minor were arrested on Saturday "for the crime of femicide", Guerrero state prosecutors said in a press statement, along with another man the day before on similar charges.
The girl's family had received anonymous telephone calls demanding a ransom after she disappeared on Wednesday, Mexican media reported, quoting a relative.
Residents on Thursday blocked one of the main streets of Taxco, which has been plagued by organized crime, after the child's body was found on a highway.
Security camera footage had circulated earlier showing suspects allegedly putting a black bag in the trunk of a car, prompting suspicions that it contained the girl's body.
A mob gathered outside a house where a woman and two men were located, demanding justice.
They dragged out the trio, doused them in gasoline, and beat them with sticks.
The woman died and the two men were hospitalized.
The prosecutor's office did not clarify whether the men attacked by the angry mob were among those arrested.
"My solidarity is with the family (of the minor), the future is not understood without justice," the governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado, said Friday on X, formerly Twitter.
Worsening crime in Taxco led the United States in January to ban its government employees from visiting the city, located about 170 kilometers (105 miles) from Mexico City.
Kidnappings and murders are daily occurrences in Mexico, although adult men are the most common victims, making the young girl's death particularly shocking.
There are regular lynchings of alleged criminals, which experts link to the widespread perception of impunity in the crime-wracked country.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From World
-
NY 'trash revolution' targets overflowing waste, and the rats feasting on it1 minute ago
-
Bulgaria, Romania take first steps into Europe's visa-free zone1 minute ago
-
UN says four staff wounded in south Lebanon blast2 minutes ago
-
Deadly chaos at Gaza aid distribution as WHO renews hospital warning11 minutes ago
-
Collins beats Rybakina to win Miami Open11 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Miami Open result11 minutes ago
-
Istanbul top prize as Turkey votes in local polls11 minutes ago
-
Cambridge do Boat Race double as Oxford men hit by E.coli virus11 minutes ago
-
Maintenance staff shortage could clip aviation industry's wings12 minutes ago
-
Catholics gather to hear Pope Francis give Easter Mass41 minutes ago
-
Bodies of eight Chinese migrants found on beach in Mexico41 minutes ago
-
Golf: US PGA Houston Open scores41 minutes ago