Mexican Police Chase Down Truck Carrying Over 200 Migrants - National Migration Institute

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Mexican police have apprehended a truck carrying over 200 migrants after a chase in the central state of Puebla, the country's National Migration Institute (INM) said.

"The National Migration Institute (INM) of the ministry of interior, with the National Guard's support, rescued 210 foreigners of varying nationalities who were being transported in an overcrowded truck container as part of the national strategy to respond to the flow of migrants and combat human trafficking," INM said in an issued statement.

According to the statement, officers waved down the truck at a checkpoint in the municipality of Esperanza but it did not stop. A chase ensued and the truck was soon apprehended. Men, women and children were found inside the truck.

Under pressure from Washington, Mexican authorities are clamping down on migrants making their way towards the Untied States. Over the first nine months of 2021, over 190,000 illegal migrants were identified in Mexico, three time more than the previous year.