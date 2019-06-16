UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican Police Stop Trucks Transporting 791 Migrants - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 10:40 PM

Mexican Police Stop Trucks Transporting 791 Migrants - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Mexico's national police and migration agents have stopped four northbound trucks in the eastern state of Veracruz this week that were carrying 791 migrants, local media said.

People could be seen crammed into a freight compartment, in a photo published by the Televisa channel on Sunday. There were some 200 Central Americans in each truck, including children.

Thousands of migrants have marched to the Mexican border with the United States in the past couple of years in hope of getting asylum, prompting President Donald Trump to declare a national emergency.

Trump accuses Mexico of not doing enough to stop waves of migrants and has threatened the neighbor country with steadily rising import tariffs if arrivals did not stop. Last week, Mexico promised to send 6,000 troops to the border with Guatemala.

Related Topics

Police Import Threatened Trump Guatemala Veracruz United States Mexico Border Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Long-term interest rate SWAPs maintain upward tren ..

26 minutes ago

Training workshops for DoH-licensed physicians

26 minutes ago

Ajman Digital Government launches &#039;Open Data ..

56 minutes ago

Capital of listed public joint stock companies up ..

56 minutes ago

UAE a global model in adopting AI: Omar Al Olama

2 hours ago

MBRSG to host 20th International Conference on Dig ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.