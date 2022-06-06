UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Mexican President Boycotts US-Hosted Summit of Americas

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Monday that he will not participate in the Summit of the Americas hosted in Los Angeles from June 6-10 due to the exclusion of some countries.

Earlier in the day, CNN reported, citing a senior administration official, that the United States will not be inviting Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to participate in the Summit of the Americas due "the lack of democratic space and the human rights situations." The decision to exclude Venezuela was announced in late May, when national coordinator of the summit Kevin O'Reilly said that the US will "absolutely not" invite the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as Washington does not recognize it.

"I want to tell the people of Mexico that I will not go to the summit, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will represent the government. I will not attend because not all the countries of the Americas have been invited," Obrador told reporters.

The president called for an abolition of politics of exclusion and dominance, and spoke against the violations of the sovereignty and independence of every state.

"There can be no Summit of the Americas unless every country in the Americas participates," Obrador said.

Obrador noted that he will still pay a visit to the US in July to meet with his counterpart Joe Biden and discuss Pan-American integration. Mexican leader noted that the countries of the Americas should follow the example set by the European Union and leave behind confrontation, threats and blockades.

Mexican president previously expressed his reservations about the summit, doubting whether it will be a Summit of the Americas or the "friends of America summit." On May 11, Obrador warned that he will not attend if the US makes any exclusions.

The Ninth Summit of the Americas is taking place in Los Angeles from Monday to Friday.

