Mexican President Condemns Recruiting Children Into Armed Self-Defense Units

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador condemned on Thursday the recruitment of minors into armed self-defense forces in the country's Guerrero state and stressed that national guards have already been deployed in the region to fight organized crime.

"Even if there is a valid reason, you absolutely cannot use children, even if it is a very good reason, you should not involve children," the president said at a press conference.

On Sunday, reports emerged that community self-defense forces in Mexico's southern state of Guerrero formed a new unit consisting of 34 children aged 6 to 11. Members of self-defense squads undergo military and tactical training, learn how to handle weapons, and after 12 years receive the legal right to use them.

According to Obrador, the locals have been involving children in the military defense due to the lack of security in the region. However, the president noted that encouraging the creation of such local self-defense forces was a mistake of previous administrations since maintaining security should be the state function.

"What can I say to our brothers in Guerrero? That the National Guard will continue to work on security, that self-defense was created in special circumstances. It was a mistake to encourage this, as the previous government had done, a mistake because public safety is one of the state's guarantees," he stated.

Guerrero is one of Mexico's most violent states, as the locals have been caught in a bloody conflict between rivaling drug gangs that fight for control of trafficking routes. A criminal gang calling itself Los Ardillos has been blamed for the majority of attacks on the local communities, reportedly killing dozens in five years.

In response, local communities in rural parts of Mexico create vigilante groups to patrol the areas.