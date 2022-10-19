UrduPoint.com

Mexican President Confirms Biden's Attendance At US-Canada-Mexico Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador held talks with US leader Joe Biden, after which he confirmed that Biden intends to participate in the North American Three Friends Summit in December.

"We had a heartfelt conversation with President Joe Biden about migration, security and development cooperation. He confirmed that he will visit Mexico to attend the North American summit," Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter.

He said the summit of North American countries with the participation of Canada, the United States and Mexico should be held in Mexico in December.

Local media, citing Foreign Ministry sources, have reported that the event will be held in the first half of the month. Exact dates and venues have not yet been determined.

The first meeting of the leaders of the North American continent countries took place in 2005. Since 2007, these summits have been held on a regular basis. The last one was held in November 2021 in Washington.

