UrduPoint.com

Mexican President Healthy After Heart Check-up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2022 | 02:44 PM

Mexican president healthy after heart check-up

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador underwent a heart inspection on Friday during a routine health check-up at a military hospital, the interior ministry said

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador underwent a heart inspection on Friday during a routine health check-up at a military hospital, the interior ministry said.

"In this procedure, the president's heart and arteries were found to be healthy and functioning properly," the ministry said in a statement about Obrador's cardiac catheterization procedure.

"No other type of intervention was necessary and it was a brief procedure that lasted about 30 minutes."The agency said the 68-year-old president, who suffered a myocardial infarction in 2013 and has just recovered from his second Covid-19 infection, undergoes preventive studies every six months.

"The president is in perfect health and will surely resume his activities as normal tomorrow," the interior ministry added.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry From

Recent Stories

Foreign trade of China's northernmost province bou ..

Foreign trade of China's northernmost province bounces back

14 seconds ago
 China's road freight volume up 14.2 pct in 2021

China's road freight volume up 14.2 pct in 2021

16 seconds ago
 1456 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

1456 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Saturday

18 seconds ago
 NCOC revises restrictions for mosques amid increas ..

NCOC revises restrictions for mosques amid increasing cases of Covid-19

15 minutes ago
 Man killed in road accident

Man killed in road accident

19 seconds ago
 AIOU announces results of BA, BS, B.Ed. programs

AIOU announces results of BA, BS, B.Ed. programs

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.