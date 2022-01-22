Mexican President Healthy After Heart Check-up
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2022 | 02:44 PM
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador underwent a heart inspection on Friday during a routine health check-up at a military hospital, the interior ministry said
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador underwent a heart inspection on Friday during a routine health check-up at a military hospital, the interior ministry said.
"In this procedure, the president's heart and arteries were found to be healthy and functioning properly," the ministry said in a statement about Obrador's cardiac catheterization procedure.
"No other type of intervention was necessary and it was a brief procedure that lasted about 30 minutes."The agency said the 68-year-old president, who suffered a myocardial infarction in 2013 and has just recovered from his second Covid-19 infection, undergoes preventive studies every six months.
"The president is in perfect health and will surely resume his activities as normal tomorrow," the interior ministry added.