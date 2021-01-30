UrduPoint.com
Mexican President Hopes For Deliveries Of Sputnik V Vaccine Next Week

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

Mexican President Hopes for Deliveries of Sputnik V Vaccine Next Week

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he expected his country to receive the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus next week.

"This vaccine [Sputnik V] will arrive in the upcoming days, and I believe that the deliveries will start next week," the president said on late Friday in an address to the nation posted in his Telegram channel.

He added that receiving the vaccines against the coronavirus was currently the main step to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Earlier this week, the Mexican leader said that the country expected the deliveries of 24 million doses of Sputnik V within the next two months.

On January 13, Mexico started to vaccinate staff of hospitals using the vaccine developed by the Pfizer company.

