Mexican President Hopes To Lift COVID-19 Quarantine On May 10

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:20 AM

Mexican President Hopes to Lift COVID-19 Quarantine on May 10

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has stated his willingness to lift the state of emergency, declared due to the coronavirus outbreak, on May 10 and gradually remove quarantine.

"I would like to gradually cancel the quarantine measures, taking into consideration all the recommendations, starting May 10, to lift the state of emergency and keep taking care of ourselves, because I hope that we will be over it by that date, although I am not an expert," Lopez Obrador said in his video address to Mexican citizens, which he posted on Twitter.

The president also provided some details of the previously announced program of hospital re-purposing, which envisions non-commercial transfer of 50 percent of all the available beds to the state for COVID-19 patients treatment.

Mexico has registered 4,661 COVID-19 cases so far, with 296 fatalities.

