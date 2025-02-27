Mexican President Hopes To Talk With Trump About Tariffs
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 11:39 PM
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday that she hoped to talk to her US counterpart Donald Trump as part of efforts to avoid being hit with his threatened tariffs
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday that she hoped to talk to her US counterpart Donald Trump as part of efforts to avoid being hit with his threatened tariffs.
She spoke shortly after Trump wrote on social media that he would move ahead with imposing levies on Mexico and Canada next week.
A high-level Mexican delegation is in Washington in search of an agreement and "we hope that we can talk to President Trump once these meetings take place," Sheinbaum said at her morning news conference.
"I hope we can reach an agreement and that on March 4 we can announce something else," she added, without elaborating.
Sheinbaum has repeatedly expressed optimism that tariffs between the two countries can be avoided.
Shortly after taking office, Trump announced duties of up to 25 percent on Mexican imports, citing illegal immigration and the flow of deadly fentanyl.
He issued a last-minute suspension until March 4 after Sheinbaum agreed to deploy 10,000 more troops to the Mexico-US border.
Mexico's foreign, economy, finance, defense and security ministers are among the senior officials who will hold talks in Washington with counterparts, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Sheinbaum has pledged to collaborate with Washington, while rejecting any "invasion" of her country's sovereignty.
Recent Stories
SK Hydro (Suki Kinari) delegation calls on Sardar Awais Leghari
Int'l investors meet Sardar Awais Leghari, discuss power sector reforms
8th meeting of IATF on human smuggling held
Man deprived of motorcycle, cash, mobile phone
Mexican president hopes to talk with Trump about tariffs
Baby, you're a firework! Katy Perry to blast off into space
Muzaffargarh police intensify crackdown on criminals, drug dealers
DPO reviews crime situation, police performance
Gas tanker blast: DC distributes cheque among victims
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, President of Pakistan discuss strengthening bilateral ..
Pakistan Special Olympics contingent honoured
EU, Germany foster dialogue on social protection
More Stories From World
-
Mexican president hopes to talk with Trump about tariffs52 seconds ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Cynosure Lutronic31 minutes ago
-
Sudan facing 'abyss' unless war ends: UN31 minutes ago
-
How cyber criminals steal cryptocurrency31 minutes ago
-
UK's Starmer pushes Trump for Ukraine guarantees against Putin15 minutes ago
-
A French-UK nuclear umbrella for Europe? Not likely, say analysts16 minutes ago
-
East DR Congo explosions kill at least 1128 minutes ago
-
EU will 'do the same' if US imposes tariffs hikes: French finance minister to AFP41 minutes ago
-
For Tour de France foreign starts are a money-spinner41 minutes ago
-
European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs3 hours ago
-
Texas child dies in measles outbreak, first US fatality in years3 hours ago
-
Hollywood giant Gene Hackman and wife found dead at home3 hours ago