Mexican President Initiates Bill to Restrain Foreign Security Agents' Activities - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has submitted a bill to the upper house of parliament designed to impose restrictions on the operations of foreign security agents, such as the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Milenio news website reported, citing the draft bill.

The outlet reported late on Monday that the bill was introduced by Lopez Obrador to make amendments to the Mexican National Security Law.

Milenio said that after the bill was passed, foreign security agents might be subject to administrative or criminal penalties, would have to share all collected information with the country's government and submit reports on their work each month. Moreover, they would be prohibited from making arrests and acting in violation of the national legislation.

The media outlet added that the bill stipulated that the security agents deployed in Mexico should communicate with the country's administrative bodies only through the foreign ministry, with the Mexican officials obliged to report on any contact with foreign agents within three days.

Milenio stressed that the bill suggested that Mexico was determined to prohibit activities of foreign security agents on its territory if they were engaged in grave crimes, such as bribery, illegal confinement or kidnapping.

In October, the US security agents detained Former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda in Los Angeles over alleged drug trafficking and money laundering. This incident caused resentment in Mexico, as the US did not inform Mexican officials on that operation.