Mexican President Opposes Death Penalty For Gunman Behind Killing Of Mexicans In El Paso

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 07:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he was against the possible execution of a gunman who committed a mass shooting in the United States' El Paso, where dozens of people, including Mexican nationals, were killed.

The shooting was perpetrated in early August. Patrick Crusius, 21, killed at least 22 people and left more than 20 wounded as he opened fire inside a Walmart shopping center in El Paso. Less than 24 hours later, another gunman killed nine people and wounded 27 others in a separate shooting in the city of Dayton.

According to media reports, the El Paso shooter had admitted to the authorities that he had intentionally targeted Mexican nationals.

"Our constitution does not allow a death penalty. In line with our beliefs, we do not want the death penalty," Lopez Obrador said during his daily press conference on Friday.

Notably, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has said that the United States should classify the shooting as a terrorist attack against Mexican nationals. The top diplomat also maintained that the US authorities should take action to prevent such incidents in the future.

