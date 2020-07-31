UrduPoint.com
Mexican President Promises To Start Wearing Protective Mask Once Corruption Defeated

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:40 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he would start wearing a protective mask after the corruption in the country was defeated.

The Mexican leader has been showing up at public events and daily press conferences without a mask, claiming that its benefit in protecting against viruses has not been scientifically proven. At the same time, he tries to maintain a social distance. According to the president, he wears a mask only where official regulations require it, for example, in airplanes.

"I will put on a mask when there is no more corruption. Let us agree on this," Lopez Obrador said at a press conference, as broadcast on his Twitter account.

Earlier in July, El Universal newspaper reported that lawmakers from the Mexican National Action Party intended to go to court to oblige the president to wear a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After Brazil, Mexico is the second among the countries in Latin America hit worst by COVID-19, with 416,179 infections and about 46,000 fatalities being reported so far.

More Stories From World

