Mexican President Raises Doubt Over US Mass Deportations

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 01:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he did not expect US President Donald Trump to follow through on his threat to deport millions of immigrants.

Trump confirmed earlier in the day that raids to arrest and expel migrants who were staying in the United States illegally would begin this Sunday. Ten yet to be named cities will be targeted.

"There won't be anything extraordinary, nothing like a mass deportation because we have an agreement, which will be assessed on September 10," Lopez Obrador said at a briefing.

The two countries struck a deal to boost security at the common border after Trump threatened Mexico with a steadily rising tax on all imports if it failed to stop migrants from crossing over. Mexico has promised to deploy up to 6,000 troops to the border.

