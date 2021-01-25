UrduPoint.com
Mexican President Says Got Infected With Coronavirus, Showing Mild Symptoms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has announced that he has contracted the coronavirus and is exhibiting mild symptoms.

"I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19.

The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward," the president said on Twitter on Sunday.

He added that Mexico's Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sanchez Cordero, was going to represent him at the morning press conferences from now on.

More Stories From World

