UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican President Says Protests In Cuba Manipulated From Outside

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

Mexican President Says Protests in Cuba Manipulated From Outside

MEXICO CITY/ BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that US-funded organizations were behind the recent protests in Cuba.

On Sunday, Cuba witnessed its largest protests since 1994, fueled by anger over shortages of basic goods. Thousands of people demanded free elections and the resolution of social issues. According to local media, protests and gatherings took place in eight Cuban cities, including Havana. In response, government and Communist Party supporters held their own marches following President Miguel Diaz-Canel's calls to take to the streets and repel provocations.

"I see that there is meddling. For example, yesterday I saw a social media post from a group called Article 19, which is an association of journalists in Mexico funded by the US government, the US embassy ... They condemned President Diaz-Canel's call for confrontation ...," Lopez Obrador told reporters.

The Mexican president expressed solidarity with the people of Cuba and said the only way out of this crisis was through dialogue, without the use of force, confrontation and violence.

"Mexico has always been in solidarity with Cuba and with all the peoples of the world, if the Cuban government deems it necessary and its people demand it, the Mexican government could help with medicines, vaccines, supplies and food, without the interventionist political manipulation .

.. because health and food are fundamental human rights," Lopez Obrador added.

The president further noted that the US economic embargo of Cuba should be brought to an end.

"If you want to help Cuba, the first thing that would have to be done is to lift the blockade of Cuba, as required by most of the countries of the world. It would be a true humanitarian gesture, no country in the world can be fenced off, blocked. This is worse than the violation of human rights," Lopez Obrador stressed.

Bolivian President Luis Arce echoed his Mexican counterpart's sentiment, saying that Cuba's domestic affairs must be handled internally.

US restrictions on trade with Cuba date back to the island nation's communist revolution in the late 1950s and involve at least half a dozen different US laws. Former President Barack Obama took steps to normalize bilateral relations, but many of those steps were reversed by the Trump administration.

Current President Joe Biden has promised that he would return Obama's policy on Cuba but has yet to reverse his predecessor's steps.

On June 23, the United States voted against a UN General Assembly resolution condemning the embargo on Cuba, which was adopted by the overwhelming majority of 184 other nations.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World Barack Obama United Nations Social Media Trump Havana United States Cuba Mexico June Sunday Post Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss mat ..

1 hour ago

FM Qureshi, Tajik counterpart review bilateral tie ..

33 minutes ago

US Reviewing Request to Send Troops to Haiti, Has ..

33 minutes ago

Flu vaccine protects against severe effects of Cov ..

33 minutes ago

Greece orders mandatory jabs for all health care w ..

33 minutes ago

US Has Every Indication Protests in Cuba 'Spontane ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.