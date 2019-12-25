UrduPoint.com
Mexican President Says Surveillance Activity At Embassy In Bolivia Reduced After Complaint

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 12:30 AM

Mexican President Says Surveillance Activity at Embassy in Bolivia Reduced After Complaint

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, a day after the Foreign Ministry issued a statement about the excessive presence of security personnel around its embassy in Bolivia, that the surveillance activity was a violation of international law and therefore was reduced.

On Monday, the Mexican Foreign Ministry expressed deep concerns about the many Bolivian intelligence and security officers monitoring Mexico's embassy in La Paz and attempts to detain and inspect the ambassador's vehicle. Foreign Minister of Bolivia's interim government Karen Longaric, in turn, assured that the immunity of the diplomatic mission was respected and that security officers were monitoring people who sought asylum in Mexico.

"There was a statement by the Foreign Ministry expressing our discontent, and I have information that the excessive activity of intelligence [services] around our embassy in Bolivia has significantly decreased," Obrador said at a press conference broadcast on his Twitter.

Under pressure to resign from the protesting public and nation's military, Bolivian President Evo Morales stepped down from his fourth term in office on November 10 and fled to Mexico. Most of Bolivia's senior government officials also resigned and sought asylum in the Mexican embassy in La Paz. In the meantime, the Senate's second vice speaker, Jeanine Anez, declared herself interim president, and the new authorities announced a presidential election for mid-March.

