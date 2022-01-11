Mexican President Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he contracted COVID-19 again and will be isolated with mild symptoms.

"I inform you that I have contracted COVID-19 and, although the symptoms are mild, I will remain isolated and will only do office work and communicate virtually until I recover," the politician wrote on Twitter.

It is the second time the president of Mexico contracted the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus: for the first time it happened at the end of January 2021, and the disease was without complications.