Mexican President Says To Provide Employment To 40,000 Central American Migrants

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:58 PM

Mexican President Says to Provide Employment to 40,000 Central American Migrants

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he was going to sign an agreement with the country's assembly plants that will provide jobs to 40,000 Central American migrants

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he was going to sign an agreement with the country's assembly plants that will provide jobs to 40,000 Central American migrants.

"Assembly plants are expected to give us 40,000 jobs. They are ready to accept 40,000 migrants. This agreement will be signed, there will be no problems with the legislation," Lopez Obrador said at his daily press conference.

The president noted that the agreement was set to be signed next week.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall.

US President Donald Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

Earlier in June, Trump announced that the United States and Mexico had reached a deal under which Washington would abandon earlier announced plans to impose tariffs on Mexican goods in a bid to stop migrant influx. The deal stipulates that Mexico will deploy its National Guard to its southern border and will work to dismantle human smuggling networks.

