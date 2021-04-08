Mexican President Says Will Receive AstraZeneca Shot to Boost Trust Amid Safety Concerns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Thursday that he was prepared to receive the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca under the national immunization plan and would get the shot in the coming weeks in a bid to boost the citizens' confidence amid concerns that the vaccine may cause blood clots.

The announcement came in the wake of the European Medicines Agency's long-awaited assessment of the vaccine's safety that prompted a number of countries across the world to recommend its use only among senior citizens. According to the EU regulator, the AstraZeneca vaccine is highly effective and blood clotting events following the inoculation should be considered as very rare side effects.

"Yes, I am supposed to [receive] the AstraZeneca [vaccine]. Since there is such a campaign when it has been proven to be safe and do more good than harm, and because it is being used here, in the Cuauhtemoc area, I will get the AstraZeneca vaccine ... because it will help give people confidence," the president said at a press conference.

In late March, the Mexican leader said that he would receive a coronavirus vaccine in April despite having a sufficient level of antibodies after recovering from the coronavirus in January.