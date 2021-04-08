UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican President Says Will Receive AstraZeneca Shot To Boost Trust Amid Safety Concerns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:29 PM

Mexican President Says Will Receive AstraZeneca Shot to Boost Trust Amid Safety Concerns

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Thursday that he was prepared to receive the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca under the national immunization plan and would get the shot in the coming weeks in a bid to boost the citizens' confidence amid concerns that the vaccine may cause blood clots

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Thursday that he was prepared to receive the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca under the national immunization plan and would get the shot in the coming weeks in a bid to boost the citizens' confidence amid concerns that the vaccine may cause blood clots.

The announcement came in the wake of the European Medicines Agency's long-awaited assessment of the vaccine's safety that prompted a number of countries across the world to recommend its use only among senior citizens. According to the EU regulator, the AstraZeneca vaccine is highly effective and blood clotting events following the inoculation should be considered as very rare side effects.

"Yes, I am supposed to [receive] the AstraZeneca [vaccine]. Since there is such a campaign when it has been proven to be safe and do more good than harm, and because it is being used here, in the Cuauhtemoc area, I will get the AstraZeneca vaccine ... because it will help give people confidence," the president said at a press conference.

In late March, the Mexican leader said that he would receive a coronavirus vaccine in April despite having a sufficient level of antibodies after recovering from the coronavirus in January.

Related Topics

World Cuauhtemoc January March April May From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police retrieve 40-kanal commercial land from Mans ..

1 minute ago

Govt believes in religious tolerance, equal rights ..

1 minute ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad revamping tra ..

1 minute ago

Griezmann announces birth of third child, all thre ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Rejects Any Steps Thwarting Efforts to Rest ..

5 minutes ago

Georgian Parliament Adopts Statement in Support of ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.