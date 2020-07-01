UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican President Says Won't Meet Biden During US Trip

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 12:28 PM

Mexican president says won't meet Biden during US trip

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has ruled out meeting Democratic candidate Joe Biden during his upcoming visit to Washington for talks with US President Donald Trump

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ):Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has ruled out meeting Democratic candidate Joe Biden during his upcoming visit to Washington for talks with US President Donald Trump.

Lopez Obrador told reporters his visit was a working trip focused on launching USMCA -- the US-Mexico-Canada free trade pact -- and meeting presidential frontrunner Biden would be "inappropriate" in the circumstances.

"I am going to witness the beginning of the treaty that I believe will help the three countries a lot... For that reason I cannot speak, or it would not be correct, appropriate, to speak with candidates because this is a working visit," the president told his daily news conference.

Lopez Obrador has previously voiced hope that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also attend the meeting, with USMCA due to come into force on July 1.

"I'm going to meet with the president of the United States and, if he decides, the prime minister of Canada will also be there," he said Tuesday.

The leftist leader will fly to Washington in the coming days, his first foreign visit since assuming office in December 2018.

Analysts and diplomats have criticized Lopez Obrador for traveling to Washington so close to the November presidential elections and believe the visit could be used by Trump to boost his campaign.

"I'm not going to do partisan politics, it's a working meeting. And just as they say there are four or five months to go before the election, so I say to them that I am starting the treaty. This is the moment to strengthen our economic and commercial relationship with the United States and Canada," he said.

The government hopes the treaty -- known in Mexico as the T-MEC -- will help lift the country out of the economic doldrums, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico's central bank estimates GDP could fall by almost 9.0 percent this year, while the IMF has forecast a drop of 10.5 percent.

A US poll released last week showed Biden with a commanding lead over Trump ahead of the November presidential election.

Related Topics

Election IMF Prime Minister Washington Canada Visit Trump Bank Lead United States Mexico Justin Trudeau July November December 2018 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders greet Canada&#039;s Governor General o ..

51 seconds ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.48 million, d ..

2 hours ago

US reports biggest daily increase in COVID-19 case ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: COVID-19: We have a duty to keep the pu ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 July 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.