Mexican President Suggests Holding Recall Referendum In 2021

Wed 19th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Mexican President Suggests Holding Recall Referendum in 2021

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador suggested on Tuesday holding a recall referendum in 2021 so that the country's citizens express their views on his presidency.

"I propose [to hold a referendum] on March 21, 2021.

It will be Sunday, a nice day," Lopez Obrador said during his daily morning news conference.

Lopez Obrador first came up with the referendum idea on December 1, the day he took office. He invited the Mexican people to have a chance to vote him out of office halfway through his six-year term. Mexico's constitution does not allow for a president to be reelected.

