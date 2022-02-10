Mexican President Suggests 'Pause' in Ties With Spain

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador suggested on Wednesday putting the relationship with Spain on ice until his term expired in 2024.

The left-wing president accused the previous administrations of "economic and political promiscuity." He said his predecessors colluded with the former colonial masters to loot Mexico.

"Mexico had the worst of it. They plundered us. It would be better for us to take a pause. Maybe the relationship will improve when the administration changes," Lopez Obrador told reporters.

The president denied that he sought a break-off in diplomatic ties with Spain, saying that no public announcement by the government would follow.

Ties between the two nations have been fraught with grievances of the past. Mexico has repeatedly emphasized the suffering of indigenous people during the Spanish colonial rule. It pulled a statue of Christopher Columbus, a Genoese whose voyages were paid for by Spain, from its pedestal in central Mexico City in 2020 and replaced it with that of an indigenous woman.