Mexican President to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that he would receive a coronavirus vaccine next week

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that he would receive a coronavirus vaccine next week.

"Doctors recommend me to receive a vaccine ... I will do so next week," Lopez Obrador said a televised press conference.

The Mexican president refused to name the vaccine that will be used to immunize him.

In early February, Lopez Obrador suffered mild symptoms of COVID-19.

Mexico's immunization program began in late December 2020 starting with staff at coronavirus hospitals. The authorities are suing five different vaccines, namely Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Cansino and Sputnik V. The overall number of purchased and produced doses is 13,456,620.