Mexican President to Meet Canadian Prime Minister on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will hold a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City on Wednesday to discuss pressing global and regional issues.

The talks are also expected to focus on US President Joe Biden's efforts to boost domestic manufacturing, which may leave the US's neighbors behind.

The meeting will follow the so-called "Three Amigos" regional summit between Lopez Obrador, Trudeau and Biden, which took place in Mexico City from January 9-10.