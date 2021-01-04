UrduPoint.com
Mexican President To Offer Political Asylum To Assange

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:23 PM

Mexican President to Offer Political Asylum to Assange

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would grant WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange political asylum if the United Kingdom freed him from jail

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would grant WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange political asylum if the United Kingdom freed him from jail.

"I am going to ask the foreign minister to prepare documents and ask that the UK frees Mr.

Assange to offer him political asylum," he said at a news conference.

The president praised the UK court for rejecting the US request for Assange's extradition as a triumph of justice. The judge cited concerns for Assange's mental health, which was likely to deteriorate if he was moved to a top security prison in the US.

