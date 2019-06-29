UrduPoint.com
Mexican President Urges G20 To Work Together Instead Of Shutting Borders

Sat 29th June 2019 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent a letter to the G20 Summit in Japan's Osaka, urging leaders to develop their countries jointly instead of closing borders.

"We think that opting to cooperate for development is much more constructive than closing borders or resorting to force," he said in a letter to G20.

He praised UN's Agenda 2030 for sustainable development as the way forward, saying jobs and welfare incentives at home would stop people from fleeing.

Mexico rolled out a plan on how to develop Central America, including through encouraging cooperation between regional donors and giving $30 million in funds to El Salvador.

The United States demanded that Mexico stop Latin American migrants from coming to its southern border and threatened it with a steadily increasing tax on imports. The two reached a deal on how to tighten border controls earlier in June.

