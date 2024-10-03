Mexican President Vows Justice After Army Kills Six Migrants
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 10:56 PM
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday that soldiers who opened fire and killed six migrants in a highway chase on her first day in office would face justice
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday that soldiers who opened fire and killed six migrants in a highway chase on her first day in office would face justice.
The killings "must be investigated and punished," Sheinbaum said, adding that the victims were from Egypt, El Salvador and Peru.
The state prosecutor's office would investigate the incident late Tuesday in southern Chiapas state, including whether commanders were also responsible, she told a news conference.
"A situation like this cannot be repeated," she added.
The shooting happened on the same day that Sheinbaum was sworn in as president with a vow to respect human rights and avoid repression by security forces.
According to the defense ministry, a military patrol saw a vehicle -- followed by two flatbed trucks like those used by criminals -- traveling at high speed and apparently attempting to flee.
"Military personnel reported hearing gunshots, so two soldiers activated their weapons, stopping one of the flatbed trucks," the statement said.
The patrol found 33 migrants from countries including Egypt, Nepal, Cuba, India and Pakistan.
Four of the migrants died at the scene while two of the 12 injured lost their lives at the hospital, it said.
Thousands of migrants from many countries travel through Mexico each year in buses, overcrowded trailers and on freight trains in an attempt to reach the US-Mexican border.
They run the risk of fatal accidents, kidnapping by criminal groups and extortion by corrupt officials.
Recent Stories
Date to en-cash withdrawn prize bonds extended up to Dec 31
Safe City Islamabad issues over 1,400 E-Challans in September
Kiyani urges PTI to respect laws of country
DC directs action against increase of essential commodities
Secretary P&D lauds development activities under SFERP
District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in Chunian
Naveed Ahmed assumes charge as DC Gujranwala
AC visits Loralai public library
Government paved country on path of development: Barrister Zafarullah
IHC issues notice to lawyer for absence in contempt case
Solanke handed England recall as Bellingham returns
Road safety workshop held for school students
More Stories From World
-
Dockers end three-day strike at Montreal port45 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says Israeli fire killed over 40 rescuers, firefighters in 3 days3 hours ago
-
Russia drone attack kills three, including child, in northern Ukraine3 hours ago
-
Libya's east lifts oil production, export blockade3 hours ago
-
Pakistani IT firms shine at AI & Big Data Exhibition in Amsterdam3 hours ago
-
Lebanon state media says new Israeli strikes hit south Beirut4 hours ago
-
UK hands Indian Ocean islands to Mauritius but keeps key US military base4 hours ago
-
Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes victory4 hours ago
-
France says Israel's 'persona non grata' designation of UN chief 'unjustified'5 hours ago
-
Iran summons European envoys over criticism of attack on Israel5 hours ago
-
On behalf of Saudi the Crown Prince, Foreign Minister participates in the third Asia Cooperation Dia ..5 hours ago
-
SAudi the Crown Prince congratulates President of Germany on Unity Day5 hours ago