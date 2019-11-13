UrduPoint.com
Mexican President Vows To Bring Over Bolivians Seeking Refuge In La Paz Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:28 PM

Mexico will take in all the Bolivian officials and legislators who have sought asylum in its embassy in La Paz, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Mexico will take in all the Bolivian officials and legislators who have sought asylum in its embassy in La Paz, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

"We made a commitment to bring to Mexico all those who are in the embassy and have asked for asylum. We must live up to it," he said at a morning press conference.

An estimated 20 lawmakers and officials from Bolivia's ruling MAS party are hiding in the embassy. Lopez Obrador said the Mexican foreign ministry would handle their relocation.

Bolivian President Evo Morales was forced by the military to stand down last Sunday after weeks of violent protests by his critics, who refused to recognize his reelection last month. Morales was flown to Mexico City on Tuesday. Opposition Senate deputy speaker Jeanine Anez has taken over as interim president.

