Mexican President Warns Against Interference In Cuba, Offers Aid

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 07:19 PM

Mexican president warns against interference in Cuba, offers aid

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador warned Monday against an "interventionist" approach to unprecedented protests in Cuba, and offered to send aid to the communist island

Mexico could "help with medicines, with (coronavirus) vaccines, with what is needed and with food because health and food are fundamental rights" that do not require "interventionist political management," he said.

Mexico could "help with medicines, with (coronavirus) vaccines, with what is needed and with food because health and food are fundamental rights" that do not require "interventionist political management," he said.

