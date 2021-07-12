Mexican President Warns Against Interference In Cuba, Offers Aid
Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 07:19 PM
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador warned Monday against an "interventionist" approach to unprecedented protests in Cuba, and offered to send aid to the communist island
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador warned Monday against an "interventionist" approach to unprecedented protests in Cuba, and offered to send aid to the communist island.
Mexico could "help with medicines, with (coronavirus) vaccines, with what is needed and with food because health and food are fundamental rights" that do not require "interventionist political management," he said.