Mexican president warns against interference in Cuba, offers aid

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador warned Monday against an "interventionist" approach to unprecedented protests in Cuba, and offered to send aid to the communist island.

Mexico could "help with medicines, with (coronavirus) vaccines, with what is needed and with food because health and food are fundamental rights" that do not require "interventionist political management," he said.