Mexican President Yet to Decide on Heading Delegation to Moscow for V-Day - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The Mexican delegation will attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, while President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's visit remains under consideration, Mexican Ambassador to Russia Norma Pensado told Sputnik.

"This is a very important date for Russia and for the whole world. We have received an invitation, but there is no decision yet. However, Mexico will, in any case, be represented at the celebration. I don't know if the president comes, but there will be representatives from Mexico," Pensado said.

In January, the Russian ambassador in Mexico City, Viktor Koronelli, said in an interview with Sputnik that Russia had sent an invitation to the Mexican president to take part in celebrations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The V-Day is celebrated in Russia on May 9, marking the anniversary of the fall of Berlin and the full defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.