MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Mexico's Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, has been authorized by the local regulator for importation and emergency use.

"COFEPRIS has just granted permit for the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center," Lopez-Gatell said during a press conference broadcast on Twitter.

"Thus, it is becoming possible to import the drug and use it," he said.