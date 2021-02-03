Mexican Regulator Authorizes Use Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Deputy Health Secretary
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:20 AM
MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Mexico's Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, has been authorized by the local regulator for importation and emergency use.
"COFEPRIS has just granted permit for the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center," Lopez-Gatell said during a press conference broadcast on Twitter.
"Thus, it is becoming possible to import the drug and use it," he said.