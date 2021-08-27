Mexican Researchers Create Special Facemask Neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 - University

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has announced that its researchers have created a special textile face mask using silver and copper nanolayers that neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

"In cooperation with metropolitan Hospital Juarez, the national university's team has demonstrated that the silver and copper nanolayer inactivates SARS-CoV-2," the university said in its official gazette published on Thursday.

The mask, dubbed SakCu, consists of three layers ” the outer and inner are made of cotton, while the middle one is made of 30-40 nanometer-thick layers of silver and copper, coated on polypropylene.

The researchers experimentally have established that depending on the viral load in the samples of COVID-19-positive patients, the virions were destroyed within two to eight hours after drops with the virus were placed on the copper-silver layer.

The mask is reusable, the creators say, and can be washed up to 10 times without losing its biocidal properties. Even if disposed of improperly, the mask will not pose any risks of spreading the virus. as it does not remain contaminated.

The university is not considering mass production of the mask, noting it is currently able to produce up to 200 such masks per day. The innovation will soon be available for sale in small quantities at the UNAM store.