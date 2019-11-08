UrduPoint.com
Mexican Security Ministry Says Rescued 100 Migrants Transported Inside Truck

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:30 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Mexico's Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection, which is the country's public security ministry, said that it had rescued 100 migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia, which were being transported inside a truck in the southeastern state of Veracruz.

"The public security ministry rescued 100 migrants ... There are 32 minors and 15 women among those rescued," the ministry wrote on Twitter late on Thursday.

The Mexican authorities often use the word rescue to describe the detention of migrants on their way to the US border, since migrants often die or get abducted during such smuggling operations.

The ministry said that smuggling cases were opened against two of those detained, while the others were handed over to the migration service for checking their legal status.

Mexico has recently tightened its migration policies and border protection under the pressure from the United States that seeks to prevent thousands of migrants from Latin American countries from crossing into its territory through the Mexican border.

